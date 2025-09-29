Chicago weather: 20-day heat streak continues with highs in the 80s

The Brief Chicago is on its 20th straight day of above-normal warmth with highs in the mid to upper 80s. No rain is expected for at least a week, worsening already dry conditions. September is on track to become the city’s seventh-driest on record.



Today will make it 20 days in a row of above-normal temperatures in Chicago and there is no end in sight.

What we know:

There is also no sign of any rainfall whatsoever for at least another week. September is about to go down as the 7th-driest on record in Chicago and drought by conditions are going to worsen considerably this week.

Highs today will likely soar into the mid and upper 80s. The record for the date is a remarkable 99 degrees and will not be threatened. Highs every day through the weekend will be between 80° and 86° away from any lakeside cooling.

Chicago has already tied for the most 80° days between September 15-30 (10) and will take sole possession of that distinction today.