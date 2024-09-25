Chicago weather: Hurricane Helene remnants could bring rain

After a sunny Wednesday, skies will remain clear tonight with lows in the 50s.

Thursday looks pleasant with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s. More clouds will roll in on Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Helene push northward.

Scattered showers associated with the remnants of Helene will be here over the weekend, but there will be plenty of dry hours in the mix. Plan for a few passing showers Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 70s.

Skies will dry out early next week with temperatures in the upper 70s on Monday. Cooler air is expected to settle in by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.