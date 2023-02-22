Chicago weather: Ice, rain and strong winds combine for winter storm

We are in for some rough stuff today.

Ice storm warnings are now extended to include McHenry County and the winter weather advisory is extended to include northern Cook and DuPage counties, joining Lake, Kane and DeKalb. Freezing rain will lead to treacherous travel in these areas.

There will also be a risk of power outages and downed tree limbs in the warning area through tomorrow due to strong winds. Then there’s the heavy rain threat, especially for our southern viewing area where thunderstorms will be likely. Soaking rain covers the entire area with the peak of the rain occurring during the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 30s north to near 40 far south.

Tonight precipitation diminishes and winds howl with rising temps into the low-mid 40s early tomorrow before falling precipitously during the afternoon.

Friday will be dry but cold with highs in the upper 20s. Some light snow is possible at night before temps rise to 40+ for the weekend. Attention today should be focused on the icing far north and any flooding that may occur well south of the city.