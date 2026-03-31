Chicago weather: Live updates as severe storms, hail sweep through the area

The Brief Rounds of thunderstorms are moving through the Chicago area, with additional storms possible later today and tonight. Hail, heavy rain and gusty winds are the main concerns, with a low but possible tornado risk. An active weather pattern will bring more chances for storms and shifting temperatures through the rest of the week.



Stormy weather is already moving through the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana today, bringing rounds of thunderstorms, the threat of hail and shifting temperatures as an active pattern takes hold.

Follow along below for live, real-time updates from FOX Chicago Weather as conditions change and storms develop across the region.

Live Weather Updates

10:48 a.m. CT: Midway Airport under ground stop

A ground stop is in effect for Midway Airport until 11:30 a.m. CT due to thunderstorms in the area. The airport is currently reporting 15-minute delays for departures.

10:15 a.m. CT: Severe storms cause flight delays

Severe storms are moving through the Chicago area Tuesday morning, with watches in effect across the region — including Northwest Indiana — until 5 p.m. CT.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are currently in place for Cook and Will counties until 10:30 a.m. CT, and for Lake County, Indiana until 10:45 a.m. CT.

A ground delay is in effect at O’Hare International Airport until 8:59 p.m. CT, with average delays of about 81 minutes due to thunderstorms.

What You Can Expect:

Stormy weather is already impacting the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana this morning, with a ground stop issued at O’Hare Airport and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings affecting multiple counties across the region.

Severe weather setup for Monday and Tuesday. (FOX Weather)

A cluster of thunderstorms moved in early Tuesday, bringing downpours, lightning and the potential for small hail, with additional showers and storms possible later this morning — especially south of the city.

The primary threat today will be hail, along with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. While the overall tornado risk is low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, according to FOX Weather, as a broader system moves across the Great Lakes region.

Tuesday severe weather threat. (FOX Weather)

FOX Weather reports this system is part of a larger storm pattern impacting more than 25 million people across the Great Lakes, with the Storm Prediction Center placing much of the Chicago area under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

Later today and into tonight, any stronger storms are expected to favor areas well south of Chicago, including parts of northwest Indiana, where the severe threat could be a bit higher.

Expected rainfall (FOX Weather)

Temperatures will vary across the area, continuing a familiar trend this month. Many locations will start off in the 60s and 70s, but cooler air will move in later today, with 40s and 50s becoming more widespread.

Looking ahead, this unsettled pattern isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. FOX Weather says an active stretch of severe weather is expected to continue into early April, with repeated rounds of storms possible across parts of the central U.S.

April severe storm threat outlook. (FOX Weather)

Locally, Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s and a few showers, before another round of showers and thunderstorms returns late Wednesday into Thursday, with the potential for stronger storms again. A brief break is possible Friday, followed by more rain Saturday and cooler conditions heading into Easter Sunday.