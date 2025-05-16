Chicago weather: More severe storms possible Friday night

The Brief Storms could turn severe between 4 and 10 p.m. Friday. All severe weather threats are possible, especially southeast of Chicago. Highs in the 80s Friday will give way to cooler 60s over the weekend.



Strong storms will be possible in Chicagoland Friday night after a warm and windy day.

What we know:

It's been another unseasonably warm day for the region, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Winds were gusting up to 40 to 45 mph, prompting officials to strongly discourage any outdoor burning due to the elevated fire risk.

The bigger concern heading into the evening is severe weather. The window for severe storms opens around 4 p.m. and may last through 10 p.m. All types of severe weather are possible, including damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes, with the best chances for the strongest storms southeast of the city.

Once the storms move out, skies will quiet down overnight with lows falling into the 50s.

What's next:

Saturday and Sunday both look calmer and cooler, with highs in the 60s, some gusty breezes, and a mix of sun and clouds.

Another round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm could arrive Monday afternoon, followed by off-and-on rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.