Red Flag Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Kendall County, La Salle County, Kane County, Grundy County, DeKalb County
8
Dust Storm Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Jasper County, Newton County
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 5:32 PM CDT until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Kendall County, Grundy County, Will County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County, Porter County
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Will County, Kendall County, Cook County, LaSalle County, Porter County, Lake County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 5:50 PM CDT until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Jasper County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, McHenry County, Grundy County, DuPage County, Kane County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, Eastern Will County, La Salle County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, Southern Cook County, Northern Cook County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County, Porter County
Wind and Dust Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Kane County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Kankakee County, McHenry County, DeKalb County, Kendall County, Grundy County, Newton County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County

Chicago weather: More severe storms possible Friday night

By
Published  May 16, 2025 3:14pm CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago
More severe storms possible tonight

Kaitlin Cody has your Chicago weather update!

The Brief

    • Storms could turn severe between 4 and 10 p.m. Friday.
    • All severe weather threats are possible, especially southeast of Chicago.
    • Highs in the 80s Friday will give way to cooler 60s over the weekend.

CHICAGO - Strong storms will be possible in Chicagoland Friday night after a warm and windy day.

What we know:

It's been another unseasonably warm day for the region, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Winds were gusting up to 40 to 45 mph, prompting officials to strongly discourage any outdoor burning due to the elevated fire risk.

The bigger concern heading into the evening is severe weather. The window for severe storms opens around 4 p.m. and may last through 10 p.m. All types of severe weather are possible, including damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes, with the best chances for the strongest storms southeast of the city.

Once the storms move out, skies will quiet down overnight with lows falling into the 50s.

What's next:

Saturday and Sunday both look calmer and cooler, with highs in the 60s, some gusty breezes, and a mix of sun and clouds.

Another round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm could arrive Monday afternoon, followed by off-and-on rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Source: FOX 32's Kaitlin Cody reported on this story.

