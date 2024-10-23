Chicago weather: Much-needed rainfall expected later this week

The Brief Cooler temperatures follow a recent cold front, but highs remain above average, with Wednesday reaching the low to mid 60s. Rain is expected Thursday night into early Friday, bringing around a quarter to half an inch, clearing by Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. The weekend will be sunny and seasonable, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, warming to the upper 60s to mid 70s early next week.



Temperatures are cooler following last night's cold front, but today's high temperatures still came in higher than average for this time of October.

Normal highs sit at 60 degrees and most of Chicagoland make it into the low to mid 60s Wednesday afternoon.

Skies will be clear Wednesday night with lows falling into the mid to upper 30s. Thursday looks pleasant with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

Much needed rain is on the way for Thursday night into early Friday. Some areas could see as much as an inch of rain, but most areas will end up in the quarter to half inch range.

Showers will taper off from west to east shortly after daybreak Friday, and then clouds clear during the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60s.

The weekend ahead will be nice and seasonable with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny.

A few more clouds are expected to build in early next workweek. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures return to the mid to upper 70s!



