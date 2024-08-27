Severe weather barrels through as Chicago area sets new heat record

The Brief A severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for the Chicago area until 11 p.m. Chicago set a new record high for August 27 with 99 degrees at O'Hare. Cooler temperatures are expected for the rest of the week, with highs in the mid-80s and scattered storms possible.



Power Outages

ComEd is reporting more than 30,000 customers are without power as severe weather barreled through the Chicago area Tuesday night. Check the outage map HERE.

Weather Warnings

Severe T-Storm Warning for Cook and DuPage counties until 8 p.m.

Severe T-Storm Warning for Cook County until 7:15 p.m.

Severe T-Storm Warning for Lake County (IL) until 7 p.m.

Chicago broke a heat record on Tuesday, with temperatures at O'Hare Airport reaching 99 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 97 degrees set on August 27, 1973.

The sweltering heat continued across the area this afternoon, as residents endured another hot day during an unusually warm late-August stretch.

Tonight, conditions will shift, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. If storms develop, they could bring damaging winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Chicago area under a Slight Risk, a level 2 of 5 on the severe weather scale. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-70s.

The extreme heat will ease slightly in the coming days. Wednesday through Friday will still be warm, with highs in the mid-80s, but the 90-degree streak will end. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the end of the workweek.

Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend, conditions appear favorable, with sunny skies expected from Saturday through Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s on Saturday, dropping to near 80 on Sunday, and cooling to the low to mid-70s on Monday—ideal weather for the holiday weekend.