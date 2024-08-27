Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:31 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kane County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Northern Cook County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Southern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 7:15 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 5:10 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Will County, DeKalb County, Mchenry County, Kankakee County, Cook County, Kendall County, DuPage County, Kane County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County, Porter County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 4:54 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Central Cook County, Lake County, Lake County, Porter County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:45 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Central Cook County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:54 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County

Severe weather barrels through as Chicago area sets new heat record

By
Updated  August 27, 2024 7:38pm CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Power Outages

ComEd is reporting more than 30,000 customers are without power as severe weather barreled through the Chicago area Tuesday night. Check the outage map HERE.

Weather Warnings

  • Severe T-Storm Warning for Cook and DuPage counties until 8 p.m.
  • Severe T-Storm Warning for Cook County until 7:15 p.m.
  • Severe T-Storm Warning for Lake County (IL) until 7 p.m.

Chicago broke a heat record on Tuesday, with temperatures at O'Hare Airport reaching 99 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 97 degrees set on August 27, 1973.

The sweltering heat continued across the area this afternoon, as residents endured another hot day during an unusually warm late-August stretch.

Tonight, conditions will shift, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. If storms develop, they could bring damaging winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Chicago area under a Slight Risk, a level 2 of 5 on the severe weather scale. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-70s.

Chicago faces dangerous heat, air quality concerns

Chicago is facing another dangerously hot day, with temperatures and humidity combining to create a heat index that could reach as high as 115 degrees.

The extreme heat will ease slightly in the coming days. Wednesday through Friday will still be warm, with highs in the mid-80s, but the 90-degree streak will end. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the end of the workweek.

Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend, conditions appear favorable, with sunny skies expected from Saturday through Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s on Saturday, dropping to near 80 on Sunday, and cooling to the low to mid-70s on Monday—ideal weather for the holiday weekend.