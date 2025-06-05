Chicago weather: Poor air quality is likely through Friday night

The Air Quality Alert issued for Chicagoland has been extended through Friday.

It's now set to expire at midnight Friday night.

Full Forecast :

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly sunny with hazy skies. Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid 70s, although we'll only be in the 60s at the lakefront. There is a small chance of a shower or two well south of I-80 Friday afternoon/evening.

Saturday is expected to be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s. A few showers or storms are possible Saturday evening into the night. A better chance of showers and storms comes our way on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures early next week will be in the mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday, and then we will warm into the low 80s by Wednesday.

We have a small chance of a few stray showers or storms on Monday evening, and then Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.