Chicago weather: Several rain chances over Christmas weekend

Chicagoans can expect mostly cloudy skies tonight, accompanied by temperatures dipping into the lower 30s.

The cloud cover will persist through Thursday, keeping daytime highs in the low to mid 40s. By Thursday night, the weather takes a turn with the arrival of showers, continuing into Friday.

Friday's temperatures will hover once again in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday appears to be mostly dry, although an isolated shower is not entirely ruled out. Highs are anticipated near 50 on Saturday.

Another round of rain is on the horizon later Sunday and extends into Christmas Day.

Monday is expected to be wet, with rain showers and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Stay tuned for updates as the holiday weekend approaches.