Chicago weather: Rain to return on Sunday, but not for long

The rainy weather is making a brief return to the Chicago area this weekend.

Overnight lows for Saturday will hover near 37 degrees, aligning closely with the seasonal average.

However, Chicagoans should prepare for a shift in weather patterns come Sunday.

Cloudy and windy conditions are expected, accompanied by two waves of rainfall.

The first wave will occur in the morning and the second wave in the afternoon. Daytime highs will reach around 52 degrees.

The good news is the rainfall will be short-lived and just in time for the solar eclipse.

On Monday, we'll see lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s – perfect for eclipse viewing!