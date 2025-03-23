Chicago weather: Rain, high winds on the way later today

It was a quiet start to your Sunday, but rain showers and high winds are on the way.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

A wet, windy Sunday

What to expect:

Temperatures started in the mid-30s to the lower 40s throughout the Chicago area.

Highs are expected into the upper 40s today.

Winds will also be increasing later today with a Wind Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. until midnight.

There could be wind gusts up to about 40 mph.

The showers are expected by the afternoon, but by later into the evening, they should be moving out.

What's next:

Then, very March-like conditions for the beginning of the workweek.

Temps will again reach into the 40s for Monday and the windy conditions will remain with gusts up to 40 mph.

While it will start cloudy, Monday will see some more sun by the afternoon.

Tuesday will see a slight dip with temperatures into the upper-30s.

There will be more cloudy conditions as well.