Chicago weather: Scattered showers, storms expected, ground stops at Chicago airports

Scattered showers and storms expected in the Chicago area forced ground stops at both O'Hare and Midway International Airports on Saturday morning.

The ground stop at Midway was issued until 8 a.m. and at O'Hare until 8:15 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

What we know:

Heavy rain was possible with the storms, with the strongest storms coming with gusty winds and small hail.

The threat was expected to last through midday, according to the National Weather Service.

There was a line of potential storms pushing into DeKalb and northern Kane counties around 7 a.m.

Saturday's high temperature is expected to be in the mid to upper 70s in the city, likely closer to 80 degrees and above out in the far western and southern counties.

Summer-like temperatures are expected to return later this weekend.