Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Scattered showers, storms expected, ground stops at Chicago airports

By
Published  September 13, 2025 6:45am CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago weather: Scattered showers, storms expected, ground stop at O’Hare Airport

Chicago weather: Scattered showers, storms expected, ground stop at O’Hare Airport

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast for Sept. 13, 2025.

CHICAGO - Scattered showers and storms expected in the Chicago area forced ground stops at both O'Hare and Midway International Airports on Saturday morning.

The ground stop at Midway was issued until 8 a.m. and at O'Hare until 8:15 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

What we know:

Heavy rain was possible with the storms, with the strongest storms coming with gusty winds and small hail.

The threat was expected to last through midday, according to the National Weather Service.

There was a line of potential storms pushing into DeKalb and northern Kane counties around 7 a.m.

Saturday's high temperature is expected to be in the mid to upper 70s in the city, likely closer to 80 degrees and above out in the far western and southern counties.

Summer-like temperatures are expected to return later this weekend.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the Federal Aviation Administration.

WeatherChicago