Chicago weather: Seasonably cool start to November followed by weekend warmup

The Brief A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for several counties, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph; winds will calm by Friday morning. Tonight will see clearing skies with temperatures dropping into the 30s, while Friday will be sunny and seasonably cool, with highs in the low to mid 50s. The weekend will begin with sunshine on Saturday but transition to rain on Sunday, with temperatures in the low 60s; additional rain is expected early next week, potentially affecting Election Day.



A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for McHenry, Lake (IL), DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, and northern Will Counties due to westerly winds gusting up to 45 mph.

Winds will remain gusty for much of tonight, but calm to 5-15 mph by Friday morning. Skies will clear out tonight with lows falling into the 30s.

Friday looks pleasant with sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures in the low to mid 50s. The weekend will start off nicely with sunshine on Saturday, but rain is set to return on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Several rounds of rain are in the forecast for early next week. We'll have the showers on Sunday, and then another round on Monday into Tuesday. We could be dodging raindrops on Election Day Tuesday.