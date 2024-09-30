Chicago weather: September closes on a warm note

The Brief Drought conditions in Chicago will worsen with no significant rainfall expected this week or next. Warm, sunny days will dominate the forecast with only a small chance of showers Friday morning.



Drought conditions will worsen in Chicago this week and likely next with no opportunities for meaningful rainfall in sight.

Today will be partly to mostly sunny as a few clouds continue to spiral in from the remnants of Helene. Highs will warm into the upper 70s except near the lake. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Tomorrow will be breezy with clearing skies and highs closer to 70 degrees. Wednesday will be sunny and mild with lower 70s likely. Thursday warms into the upper 70s with ample sunshine.

Our small chance of a shower or two is Friday morning with a weak cold front. I’m keeping my forecast dry as the timing of this feature and moisture involved do not bode well for those in need of soaking rain.

Friday through the weekend return to mainly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.