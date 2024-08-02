Chicago weather: Setting up for a hot weekend

Today will be mostly cloudy with intervals of sun. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

There could be a shower, most likely east of I-55 and even more likely in Indiana. Tonight looks clear and pleasant with lows in the 60s to 70 degrees downtown.

The weekend looks very summery with plenty of sunshine. Highs both days won’t be far from 90. There might be shower late Sunday night or early Monday but rainfall prospects early next week look minimal.

It does look like temperatures will trend downward next week with highs closer to 80 degrees.