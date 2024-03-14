Chicago weather: Severe storms, tornadoes possible in south suburbs, NW Indiana

The Storm Prediction Center has issued alerts for areas along and south of I-80, placing them at risk for severe storms late Thursday afternoon into the early evening.

Although the highest threat of severe storms lies south of Chicagoland, residents are cautioned as storms could still develop and traverse through far southern counties.

Specifically, the south suburbs and northwest Indiana are under a 2% tornado risk, while the extreme southern extent of Newton and Jasper counties faces a 5% tornado risk. Any storms that escalate to severe levels could bring large, damaging hail.

The expected timeframe for these storm occurrences is between 3:30 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions.