Chicago weather: Cooler temps beginning on Tuesday

Scattered storms were developing across the Chicago area this evening and expected to continue until at least midnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was supposed to be in effect for McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Newton, and Jasper counties. But the Watch was canceled around 9 p.m. The primary threats were forecast to be damaging wind gusts and hail.

After several days of extreme heat and humidity, parts of Chicagoland will experience relief on Tuesday. High temperatures are expected to reach the 70s north of Interstate 80, while it will remain warm and humid south of I-80, with highs potentially reaching the mid to upper 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm on Tuesday, but most areas are expected to remain dry.

The remainder of the week looks calm and quiet, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s from Wednesday through Sunday.