Chicago weather: Showers, storms could slow down your morning commute

Chicagoans – keep your umbrellas handy! A mixed bag of weather is heading our way.

Skies will become partly cloudy Wednesday night and then showers and storms will start to move in just before daybreak Thursday.

Heavy downpours are possible during the morning commute, but most areas will dry out by mid to late morning.

However, another round of scattered rain/storms will be possible Thursday afternoon/evening. This second round could have a few strong or severe storms with damaging winds and hail as the primary threats.

Scattered showers and storms continue into early Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for most areas Thursday, but cooler near the lake. Friday's highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The weekend looks mainly dry, but there is a small chance of rain late Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend.

The unsettled weather pattern continues early next workweek with several chances of rain Monday through Wednesday.