Chicago weather: A slow warming trend this week, but rain returns Wednesday

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.

An approaching storm system is expected to bring increasing cloud cover on Wednesday, and then showers after sunset. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s tomorrow.

Showers will continue from Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Aside from a few stray showers in the morning, most of Thursday will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

It'll be a nice end to the workweek on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.

As of now, the weekend appears dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.