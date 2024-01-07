Chicago weather: Snow will begin overnight Monday as winter storm approaches

As Chicagoans brace themselves for the first significant winter weather of the season, the forecast paints a dynamic picture for the coming days.

Overnight on Sunday, the city will experience mostly cloudy skies with steady temperatures, maintaining dry and quiet conditions.

Lows are expected to hover around 28 degrees, setting the stage for what's to come.

Monday is forecasted to be cloudy, dry, and quiet during the day, but by late evening, winter weather is set to make a comeback.

The system will launch with a combination of snow and rain, featuring a zone of winter mix in-between.

Lake Michigan's waters, holding steady at around 40 degrees, play a crucial role in shaping the upcoming weather patterns.

Any east or southeast wind off the lake will inject warmth into the system, potentially reducing snow totals near the lake and throughout much of the city.

What adds complexity to the forecast is the two-part nature of this system.

The first part, overnight Monday and into Tuesday, is expected to bring a general 1 to 3 inches of snow from the city's north and west.

South of the city, including Will, Kankakee, Grundy, LaSalle, and Kane Counties, could see as much as 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The second half of Tuesday introduces a sharp line of rain and snow mix, extending from the city to the southwest neighborhoods.

Moderately heavy snowfall is anticipated to the north of this line, especially affecting the northwest suburbs.

The critical question revolves around the exact placement of this rain/snow line. A mere 30-mile shift in the storm's path could significantly alter the impact on the city, determining whether Chicagoans will experience a mix of rain and snow or heavier snowfall.

As the winter weather approaches, residents are advised to stay tuned to updated forecasts and be prepared for potential changes in the storm's trajectory.