Chicago weather: Storms bring sweltering heat Monday, cooler temps by Tuesday

Following Monday morning's round of severe storms, temperatures are heating up quickly and most of the area will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon.

Once you factor in the high humidity, heat index values will rise well into the 90s on Monday.

A few storms may develop this afternoon into early this evening, but the better chance will be Monday night. Some storms may be strong or severe with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats.

After several days of extreme heat and humidity, some parts of Chicagoland will get relief on Tuesday. Highs will top out in the 70s north of I-80 tomorrow, but it'll still be warm and humid south of I-80. Highs south of I-80 could top out in the mid to upper 80s. There remains a small chance for a shower or storm on Tuesday, but most areas stay dry.

The rest of the week looks calm and quiet with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday through Sunday.