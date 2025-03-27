Chicago weather: Late-night storms expected, warmth ahead before weekend cooldown

The Brief Scattered showers and storms will affect Chicagoland late tonight through early Friday morning, with a risk of hail in some areas. Friday will bring a quick clearing with warm, summer-like temperatures reaching the mid-70s, but gusty winds up to 40 mph. Cooler air arrives this weekend with rain chances increasing, including possible storms on Sunday and much colder temperatures early next week, with highs only in the 40s.



Most of Chicagoland was able to dry out Thursday afternoon, but there were still a few isolated showers possible this evening.

Attention is quickly turning to tonight and Friday, as a warm front lifts northward towards the area.

Full Forecast :

Scattered showers and storms will move in late tonight into early morning Friday. The best chance of storms will be from roughly midnight through daybreak tomorrow.

A few storms may bring the risk of hail, especially in LaSalle and far southwestern Grundy County, where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe storms.

Rain and storms will quickly taper off by mid-morning Friday, and then skies should clear out during the afternoon.

Southwest winds may gust as high as 40 mph during the day with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 70s.

Enjoy the summer-like warmth while it's here! Cooler air will arrive over the weekend and certainly early next workweek.

Saturday will bring scattered rain showers with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A better chance of rain exists on Sunday and we could see a few storms as well.

Temperatures will likely be in the lower 60s in Chicago, but possibly as cool as 50s near the Wisconsin state line and 70s well south of I-80.

Much colder air moves in Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the lower 40s.

Monday may start off with a few rain or snow showers and then we'll dry out throughout the day. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and then rain returns again by Wednesday.