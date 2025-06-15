Chicago weather: Summer-like weather coming this week

It was a stunning day for Father's Day! All-day sunshine helped boost temperatures into the upper 70s to mid 80s across Chicagoland.

Full Forecast:

We're looking ahead to a beautiful summer-like week with temperatures in the 80s and possibly a few days in the 90s next weekend.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s. Monday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday is expected to be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with a small chance for a few showers or storms developing in the afternoon or evening. A better chance of rain and storms will come on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Next weekend looks hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Depending on how high dewpoint temperatures climb next weekend, we could have heat index values over 100 degrees!