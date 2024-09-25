Chicago weather: Sunnier and milder today and tomorrow

The Brief A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Kane and McHenry counties until 9 a.m., with clearing skies and warmer temps expected later today. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s, while rain chances from Helene’s remnants are possible over the weekend.



There is a Dense Fog Advisory for Kane and McHenry counties west until 9 a.m. along with a few showers near Michigan City.

Otherwise, today will end up with clearing skies and warmer temps with highs in the mid 70s away from the lake. Tonight will be mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the mid 50s except downtown where it will be closer to 60 degrees.

Tomorrow looks like a fine day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Friday features increasing cloud cover from Helene’s remnants.

The shower threat for Saturday-Monday is not zero but it appears less than it did earlier this week.