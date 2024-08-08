Chicago weather: Sunny and mild Thursday, stunning weekend ahead for Air & Water Show

It's another beautiful day with sunshine and low humidity. A cold front is approaching the area Thursday afternoon, and it should come through rain-free.

Clouds will briefly increase as the frontal boundary moves through, and then skies will gradually clear again Thursday night. Temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 80s on Thursday afternoon, and then we'll drop into the 50s to near 60 degrees tonight.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday look stunning with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wonderful conditions for the Chicago Air and Water Show.

Warmer air is set to move in early next work week with highs returning to the 80s Monday through Wednesday. The chance of rain returns towards the middle of next week.