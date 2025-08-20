Chicago weather: Mostly sunny skies, but beach hazard at the lake

Today we have partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s for most. There is a beach hazard for waves until early Thursday.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs near 80. The warm day of the week is Friday—highs in the mid 80s with sunshine.

There may be sprinkles Saturday morning, followed by mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Sunday is looking great with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Monday will be cool with highs in the low 70s. Mid-70s Tuesday and sunshine to start the week!