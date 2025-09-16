Chicago weather: Sunny stretch continues, rain chances return this weekend

Today we have sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s, cooler near the lake.

Looking Ahead :

Tomorrow will be even warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s again with sunny skies.

Friday, we end the week with the low 80s and a slight uptick in cloud cover.

There is a chance for rain returning to the forecast Friday night. There is also a chance for rain again Saturday afternoon through Monday.

Highs will be hovering around 80 this weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be around 80 with partly sunny skies. Upper 70s return on Tuesday.



