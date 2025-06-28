Chicago weather: Sunny Sunday ahead with possible showers

After a mild Saturday, warmer weather is on the way for the Chicago area as high pressure shifts east, allowing warmer air to move in on Sunday.

Full Forecast:

Mostly sunny skies are expected in the morning and partly cloudy conditions by the afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s. Lakeshore areas will remain cooler, with overnight lows dipping to around 72 degrees.

While most of the region will stay dry, there’s a small chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms developing late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Areas just north and west — including parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and eastern Iowa — have already seen more widespread storm activity.

Looking ahead, the workweek will feature seasonably warm and humid conditions, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds through Friday. Scattered showers and storms may return at times, especially during the overnight hours.

Currently, storm models are downplaying the threat of any severe weather early in the week.