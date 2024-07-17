Chicago weather: Sunshine, mild stretch to round out the week

Today will be partly to mostly sunny with humidity levels decreasing during the day across the Chicago area.

Highs will reach the lower 80s. Tonight will be delightful as lows drop into the lower 60s with some suburbs in the upper 50s.

Thursday looks spectacular under sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. The dry streak continues through the weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s and ample sunshine.

Chicago is getting a much-needed break from wet and stormy weather. The NWS confirmed 11 tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area Monday, two were in the city of Chicago. Another 6 tornadoes touched down Sunday night.

A total of 17 tornadoes were confirmed between Sunday and Monday night.