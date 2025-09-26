Chicago weather: Sunshine and warm temps persist through the weekend

Summerlike warmth is expected to linger across the Chicago area this weekend, with highs reaching into the mid-80s — more than a dozen degrees above seasonal norms.

Temperatures are forecast to peak around 85 degrees Saturday, well above the typical early-fall highs in the low 70s. Conditions will remain mostly sunny and dry, with clear skies and comfortable humidity levels.

Overnight lows will stay mild, dropping into the lower 60s in the city and the 50s in the suburbs. Along the lakefront, a light breeze could keep daytime temperatures in the 70s while inland areas climb into the 80s.

The warm pattern is expected to continue through early next week before cooling into the 70s by midweek, with little to no rain in sight.