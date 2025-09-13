Chicago weather: Sunshine, warm temps start off next week

After winds topping 40 miles per hour swept through the area Saturday, conditions have calmed across Chicago with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected to clear overnight.

Temperatures are forecast to dip into the mid-60s overnight, with readings ranging from 63 degrees in Woodstock and Kankakee to 66 at O’Hare. Areas near the lake will stay slightly warmer.

Sunday’s highs are expected to reach the low 80s in the city, cooler along the beaches, and upper 80s in inland suburbs such as Joliet, Morris and LaSalle. Dew points have climbed into the mid-60s, adding a hint of humidity.

The warm trend continues into the week, with highs of 85 on Monday and 87 on Tuesday — roughly 10 to 12 degrees above normal for mid-September. The region will remain mostly sunny and dry, with only a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain Friday night.

Temperatures are projected to fall back into the 70s by the end of the week, with upper 60s possible next Saturday.