Chicago weather: Temps cruise into the 70s Wednesday

Warmer air is inbound today but there will be a big disparity between how warm it is across our viewing area.

Most will have highs in the mid 70s to low 80s-warmest southwest.

Far north and especially near the lake in Lake County it will stay in the 50s.

While a shower or storm can’t be ruled out, I believe most of the area will be rain-free today. Tonight will be somewhat breezy and mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will have a higher chance for showers and storms with a small risk for gusty winds or small hail.

Friday will be in the low to mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies with colder air arriving Saturday when highs could struggle to hit 50 degrees.

I’m currently unenthused about precipitation chances during the Friday-Saturday time frame.