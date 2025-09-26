Chicago weather: Temps stay unseasonably warm through next week

The Brief Chicago will see a 17th straight day of above-average warmth with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s today. Temperatures rise even more through Monday, staying mostly in the 80s before easing slightly to the 70s midweek. No rain is expected, worsening ongoing drought conditions.



Temperatures warm up big time in Chicago today, ensuring a 17th consecutive day of above-average temperatures.

What we know:

There is a patchy fog this morning, but it is doubtful to impact flight operations at the major airports. Sunny skies today will drive temperatures into the low 80s except along the immediate lakefront.

Tonight will be clear and pleasant with lows not far from 60° either way. Tomorrow will be even warmer with sunny skies. High temperatures soar into the mid 80s away from the lake.

On Sunday it will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect similar conditions on Monday.

On Tuesday it might be a couple of degrees less warm with highs around 80°. While it won’t be quite as warm Wednesday and Thursday of next week, it will still be warmer than normal for early October with highs in the low to mid 70s both days.

No rainfall is in sight which will make drought conditions worse heading into October.