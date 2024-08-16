Chicago weather: Warm and muggy with another storm possible by evening

Storms plowed through the Chicago area Friday morning with torrential rainfall and some gusty winds.

There are no warnings currently. This activity will be out of the area by daybreak.

Heaviest rainfall will be city and south with little to no rain over the northern tier of Illinois counties. The rest of the day will be quite warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies.

Another round of storms is possible late this afternoon/early evening. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

The weekend will feature partly sunny skies and highs around 80. There’s a chance for some spotty showers Saturday afternoon but the majority of the weekend will be rain-free.

Temperatures next week will start just shy of normal but a warming trend is likely starting Thursday. Rainfall during this period is doubtful and areas missed by the heavier rains since Thursday will have drought-like conditions develop.