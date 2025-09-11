Chicago weather: Warm streak continues with highs near 80

We finally had a warmer than normal day yesterday. Our high was 82°.

Today will likely be just a little bit cooler due to the influence of Lake Michigan. Highs will be close to 80 but may fall a degree or two shy of that at O’Hare as the lake-cooled air penetrates inland. Skies will be mostly sunny though, and all in all it will be a lovely day.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow temperatures climb well into the 80s under partly sunny skies.

On Saturday there’s a small chance for scattered showers as even warmer temperatures arrive over the weekend. Highs could be in the upper 80s on Saturday and certainly at least mid 80s on Sunday with generally dry conditions.

The unseasonable warm continues all of next week with highs in the mid 80s likely.