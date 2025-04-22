Chicago weather: Warm temps, but chance of rain and storms later

Today we have warm temperatures with highs in the 70s!

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to expect:

There have been a few showers and storms, and that chance will continue through today.

We have a marginal risk for severe storms with hail and damaging wind being the biggest threat.

What's next:

Hit or miss showers and storms will be back on Wednesday, with delays possible for the morning commute. Highs will be back to the low to mid 70s for most. Thursday will be dry with highs in the low 70s under partly sunny skies.

Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s and the chance for rain and storms returns. This weekend will be dry but cool. Highs on Saturday will be around 60 with partly sunny skies. Sunday looks warmer with highs in the upper 60s under partly sunny skies again.

Monday of next week is looking rainy at this point with highs in the upper 70s.