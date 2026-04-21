Chicago weather: Warmer air returns with scattered storms possible this week

The Brief Warmer temperatures return Tuesday, with highs in the 70s and scattered afternoon storms. A brief cool-down near the lake Wednesday before an 80-degree warm-up Thursday. Dry, comfortable weather expected for the weekend, with more rain possible Monday.



Warmer air returns starting today, but there are some chances for showers and storms moving forward.

Highs should be in the low to mid 70s under partly sunny skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through during the afternoon, but severe weather is not expected. The heaviest rainfall will likely fall south of where the river flooding is causing the greatest problems.

Showers will be gone by later tonight and temperatures will stay in the 50s. Wednesday won’t be quite as warm, but still mild with highs around 70. A wind off the lake will knock temperatures back into the 50s near shore.

What's next:

On Thursday, the next surge of warmth moves in with highs hitting 80°. Skies will become partly sunny in the afternoon and at night there’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Showers may continue into a portion of Friday as well with highs in the low 70s.

The weekend looks pleasant with highs both days in the low to mid 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies. The next chance of showers and possible thunder arrives on Monday.