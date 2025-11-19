Chicago weather: Warmer days ahead, but clouds will linger

Temperatures have been seasonably cool today in the mid 40s under cloudy skies.

While temperatures will warm a bit on Thursday, the clouds will likely linger through the end of the workweek.

Full forecast :

Tonight will be cloudy and mild with steady temperatures in the low 40s. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today with highs reaching into the low 50s.

Friday will bring the chance for scattered rain showers, otherwise cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. Showers may linger into Friday night, but will clear by early Saturday.

The weekend looks great with partly cloudy skies both days. Highs will be near 50 on Saturday and then we're in the mid to upper 50s for Sunday's Bears game!

Clouds return to the area on Monday and then another chance of rain arrives on Tuesday. Temperatures early next week will be above average in the low to mid-50s.