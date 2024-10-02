Chicago weather: 23 straight days of above-average temps

The Brief Chicago's warm streak continues, hitting 24 days of above-normal temperatures with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s today. The forecast remains warm and sunny, with dry, pleasant weather expected into next week.



Chicago has had 23 days in a row with temperatures at or above normal. Today will be Day 24.

In fact, this streak is unlikely to end anytime soon. The normal high today is 69 degrees and by next Tuesday the normal high is only 66 degrees.

Today will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s. Tomorrow will be warmer with sun and temps in the upper 70s.

There will be a "cold" front late Thursday night and Friday morning. A few clouds will accompany that feature with highs falling into the lower 70s.

The weekend looks delightful with plenty of sun. It now looks like Saturday will be the warmer of the two days with upper 70s likely. Sunday will be in the mid 70s.

Dry conditions prevail through next week. Monday and Tuesday will be a bit cooler with upper 60s to around 70 for highs.