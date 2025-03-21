Chicago weather: Warmer today but strong winds continue

The Brief Chicago will see a warm-up today with highs in the upper 50s, but strong winds with gusts over 30 mph will persist. Clouds will increase later as a storm system brings rain tonight, followed by cooler weekend temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s. Next week will be slightly cooler than normal, but no major storms are expected.



Chicago will warm into the upper 50s today, but strong winds and incoming rain tonight will lead to a cooler, unsettled weekend.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

We will have no snow today. Thank goodness.

We’ll have a nice bump in temperatures with highs reaching the upper 50s this afternoon. It will be rather windy with gusts at times to more than 30 mph. Skies will become cloudy late in the day as a storm system approaches, which will bring showers to the area by tonight.

The weekend will start with some sunshine on Saturday, but it will be a few degrees cooler than normal. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Clouds will thicken up Saturday night and much of Sunday will have showers in the area, but at least temperatures will rise into the low 50s.

Temperatures most of next week will run a few degrees cooler than normal with no significant storm systems in sight.

Windy March

By the numbers:

March is typically a windy month but this year’s edition has been exceptional. Fourteen of the 20 days so far have had winds with 30+ mph peak gusts and 5 days have had peak gusts of 40+ mph at O`Hare. Today will certainly have 30+ mph gusts there with a fairly high chance of some 40+ mph winds.