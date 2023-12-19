Chicago weather: Warmup kicks in Wednesday

It will be cold but quiet today with some sunshine and highs in the low to mid 30s. Nowhere near as windy as yesterday.

Steady temps tonight lead to a milder day tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 40s. Thursday will be flirting with 50 degrees under mainly cloudy skies. Thursday night and Friday there will likely be some light rain.

Friday will be warmer than normal with highs in the upper 40s. The weekend will be unseasonably mild with highs in the low 50s through Christmas day at least.

Rain is likely Sunday at times but perhaps more likely on Christmas Day.