Chicago weather: Weekend showers possible with sunshine returning midweek

The Brief A weak cold front is expected to bring light showers and possible thunderstorms to Chicago late Saturday into early Sunday. Despite the chance for rain, much of the weekend will remain dry with hazy skies from wildfire smoke. Warmer, sunnier weather is expected midweek, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s by Wednesday and Thursday.



After a pleasant Saturday, some late-night showers are expected to move through the Chicago area, though the weekend will not be a total washout.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

A weakening line of showers tied to an advancing cold front is expected to pass over the region late Saturday into early Sunday morning. There’s also a slight chance of thunder and gusty winds, though the system is losing strength as it approaches the city.

Hazy skies caused by smoke from wildfires in Canada may obscure some sunshine early Sunday, but it is expected to be a partly sunny start to the day.

More clouds are expected to roll in by the afternoon, bringing a 55 percent chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms. Sunday’s high will reach around 78 degrees, with overnight lows near 58 degrees.

Rain may linger into Monday morning, but the chance of precipitation drops to 40 percent. The forecast improves by midweek, with sunny skies and highs climbing into the mid-80s by Wednesday and Thursday.