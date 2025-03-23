Chicago weather: Wind Advisory issued until midnight for Chicagoland

Showers are sweeping across Chicagoland this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. Following the cold frontal passage this evening, westerly winds are expected to become very gusty.

Wind Advisories:

A Wind Advisory has been issued for McHenry, Lake (IL), DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, Newton, and Jasper Counties from 6 p.m. Sunday evening through midnight.

Westerly winds are expected to gust as high as 50 mph, resulting in unsecured objects getting blown around and possibly a few scattered power outages.

Full Forecast :

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping to the lower 30s. With gusty westerly winds tomorrow morning, wind chill temperatures could be as low as the upper teens to low 20s Monday morning.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

A quick-moving low pressure system may bring scattered rain, and possibly a few wet snowflakes to the area on Tuesday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s for highs.

High pressure arrives by midweek, bringing pleasant conditions for Wednesday.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. A few more clouds build in on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Shower chances return Friday and into the weekend. As of now, it looks like the best chance of rain will come on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s for most areas Friday through Sunday.