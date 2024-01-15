Chicago weather: Wind Chill Warnings continue as temps dip well below zero

The persistent cold weather is gripping the Chicago area with a Wind Chill Warning for most of northeastern Illinois until noon on Tuesday, followed by a Wind Chill Advisory until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Eastern Will, Kankakee, and northwest Indiana have their Wind Chill Advisory in effect until the same time.

Besides wind chills nearing -40 in the far west suburbs tonight, most areas are expected to face -20 to -35 wind chills. Light snow may fall in the south suburbs and northwest Indiana, posing potential challenges for the morning commute on Tuesday.

Tuesday's weather will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with temperatures just above zero. Slightly warmer conditions are forecasted for Wednesday, reaching into the teens.

Snow showers are a possibility on Thursday and Friday, accompanied by double-digit temperatures.

Over the weekend, a shift to milder weather is expected, with temperatures in the teens on Saturday and soaring into the 20s on Sunday. There's optimism for temperatures above freezing by Monday.

For a complete list of school, daycare and community closures click HERE.

There are several warming centers open. Some are offering refuge 24 hours, 7 days a week. Click HERE for a map of warming centers near you.