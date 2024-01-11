Chicago weather: Winter storm takes spotlight Friday

Light snow showers are moving through the Chicago metro area this morning. Most areas will end up with half an inch or less from this quick hitter. Falling snow is done by daybreak.

Highs will be a bit above freezing with little more than a few peeks of sun through a cloudy sky. Focus then turns to the major storm to hit tomorrow into early Saturday. A winter storm watch remains in effect for the entirety of Friday into Saturday morning. This will be upgraded to a warning when the afternoon forecast comes out from the weather service.

Snow will begin late tonight, well after the evening commute. This snow will be heavier in character, similar to Tuesday’s snow. During the morning commute there will be a mix of rain and snow lakeside and south with mainly snow far north and west.

There may be a bit of a lull around midday before the storm ramps up for the afternoon with conditions worsening dramatically through the night. Winds will really crank and could lead to near-blizzard conditions in open areas. Areas near the lake may be spared some of the heavier snowfall.

Winds will crank with gusts to more than 40 mph at night into Saturday making travel difficult and in some areas downright dangerous. Snow winds down Saturday morning but blowing snow may remain a problem in open areas as temperatures plummet.

Expect single-digit highs Sunday through Tuesday with subzero lows each night. Wind chill advisories will likely be needed at some point. No end to the cold in sight, so this snow pack will not be going away any time soon. In terms of accumulations, a widespread 6 to 10 inches seems likely with lower amounts near the lake.