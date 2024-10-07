Chicago's unseasonably warm weather continues

The Brief Temperatures remain above normal for the fourth consecutive week, with sunny skies and highs ranging from 70 to nearly 80 degrees. No rain is expected, worsening the drought conditions in the area.



The Chicago area has now gone four weeks in a row without any day being cooler than normal. That trend continues this week.

Today will be perfectly sunny with highs close to 70 degrees. Tonight will be clear with lows in the 40s but some upper 30s are possible in our usual cold spots.

Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Sunny and warm is the story for the rest of the work week with highs not far from 80 degrees from Wednesday through Friday.

Over the weekend, dry weather is expected. Saturday looks like low 70s with Sunday being a few degrees cooler.

The drought certainly worsens this week with no chance of rain. For reference, the normal high today is 67 degrees with a normal low of 49 degrees. By Sunday, the normal high is 64 degrees and the normal low is 46 degrees.