Chicago weather: Cooler temps for Sunday continue into the workweek

Temperatures took a big dip on Sunday with cooler conditions compared to the persistent heat of recent weeks.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Temperatures began in the 50s early Sunday morning for much of the area.

Forecasted highs were only expected to reach the lower 70s, far below the normal high this year of around 82 degrees.

Dew points have dropped into something of a sweet spot in the 50s. That means dry conditions for the next few days.

Despite a very slight chance of a pop-up shower on Sunday afternoon, there is basically no rain expected this week.

High temperatures might only reach around 70 degrees on Monday to start the workweek.

Through the rest of the week, expect highs to reach the upper 70s by Thursday.