Chicago weather: Strong-to-severe-storms possible this afternoon

Today we are starting with partly cloudy skies, but the chance for rain moves in later this morning.

Showers and storms are possible through the afternoon and tonight. We are looking at the chance for a few strong-to-severe storms with the best opportunity being from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All hazards are at play if the storms reach the severe threshold this p.m.

Highs today will be warm, reaching near 80 degrees and cooler at the lakefront. Tonight and early tomorrow, the chance for rain and storms holds, but drying is expected to start by late Friday morning. Some rain may be heavy tonight.

Highs Friday will be cooler to around 70 degrees. Mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.

We do have a minor chance for rain Saturday afternoon and night. The chance for rain and storms is back Monday afternoon through Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 70s Monday, near 80 Tuesday and mis 70s Wednesday.