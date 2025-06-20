Chicago Extreme Heat Warning: Where to find cooling centers, other ways to beat the heat

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Chicago from Saturday morning through midnight Monday, with heat index values reaching up to 105 degrees. City officials are urging residents—especially seniors and those with health conditions—to take precautions, as heat-related illnesses can spike during prolonged high temperatures. Over 250 cooling centers, libraries, police stations, and pools will be open across the city, and residents can call 3-1-1 for help locating a cooling center or requesting a well-being check.



With dangerously hot weather this weekend, an Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for the Chicago area beginning Saturday morning and lasting through midnight Monday.

Daily high temperatures are expected to soar well into the 90s, with afternoon heat index values reaching between 100 and 105 degrees.

City officials are warning residents that the heat and humidity could pose serious health risks, especially for seniors and people with pre-existing conditions. Heat-related illnesses can spike during prolonged high temperatures, and nighttime relief may be minimal, with heat indices likely staying in the 90s into the evening hours.

The City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is coordinating a citywide response to keep residents safe.

Chicago cooling centers

Where you can go:

Over 250 locations in the city will be open Saturday and Sunday to help residents cool down.

Cooling centers will be open across the city, including at Chicago Park District fieldhouses, public libraries, police stations, senior centers, and City Colleges locations. The Garfield Community Service Center will also open specially on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Five other community service centers will also be open on Monday and Tuesday:

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Residents can dial 3-1-1 to find the nearest cooling center, request well-being checks for vulnerable individuals, or receive assistance connecting to shelter. The city also encourages people to check in on neighbors and relatives during this time.

For more information on Chicago cooling centers, tap here.

Chicago swim season begins

Another alternative:

The city's summer swimming season also kicks off this weekend.

The Chicago Park District said all 50 outdoor and 27 indoor public pools will be ready for swimmers starting on Saturday.

Tips for staying cool

What you can do:

During extreme heat, residents are reminded to:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay inside, if you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open

Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle

Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water

Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs

Minimize use of your oven and stove

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing

Take cool baths and showers