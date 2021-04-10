Forecast: Dry conditions expected Saturday morning, followed by more rain

Meteorologist Mark Strehl says you can expect your Saturday morning to remain mostly dry, however, as we head into the afternoon, the Chicago area will see more rain.

A decent amount of rain is expected to fall on Saturday. The further West you go, the more rain you can expect to see. Some areas could see as much as 2 inches.

Highs for Saturday are expected to be in the mid-50s, which is typical this time of year.

Fog is also expected Saturday night.

On Sunday, the Chicagoland area can expect "cool, unsettled weather," with scattered storms. Highs again will be in the mid-50s.

The sun will return Monday will warmer conditions.